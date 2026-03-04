Helinho News: Assists as substitute in win

Helinho assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and six corners in Tuesday's 3-2 win against Pumas.

Helinho was used as a backup player during the second half, but he set up Diego Barbosa's goal from a 73rd-minute corner kick in which he pulled the ball back rather than crossing. After making two appearances off the bench since his recovery from an ankle injury, Helinho could be close to regaining a starting spot, although he'll likely have his playing time managed with both Liga MX and CONCACAF action coming in the next few weeks. In any case, he's a serious offensive threat and potential set-piece taker when on the field.