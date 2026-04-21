Helinho News: Handed three-match ban

Helinho had his suspension raised to three games because of his conduct after receiving a red card in Saturday's loss to America, the FMF disciplinary committee confirmed Monday.

Helinho has recorded just 45 minutes of play over the last two league matches, and he's now set to miss the final two games of the regular season and the first quarterfinals leg due to the ban. Meanwhile, Jesus Ricardo Angulo and Santiago Simon should remain the top contenders for the right-wing spot. The Brazilian could still be active in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals against LAFC during the time he'll be suspended in Liga MX action. His most relevant contributions so far consist of four goals and two assists across 14 games played (eight starts) in all competitions.