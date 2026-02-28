Helinho News: On bench for Chivas match
Helinho (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting with Guadalajara.
Helinho's return should give a huge boost to the champions' attack considering that he had recorded four goals and two assists over his last six league games prior to the injury. After being absent for over a month, the winger may have his workload managed in the immediate future, but he'll eventually challenge Jorge Diaz and Jesus Ricardo Angulo for starting spots.
