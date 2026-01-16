Helinho has carried his form from the Liga MX Apertura into the Clausura, scoring in his second consecutive match to open the competition with a well-taken penalty. Across 14 Liga MX matches, he now has eight goals and four assists, along with 42 shots and 40 chances created, continuing to perform at an elite level and arguably among the best players in Mexico. He now faces Tigres in what should be a competitive matchup, but he previously recorded a goal and an assist against them, showing that few defenses have been able to slow the Brazilian star at the moment.