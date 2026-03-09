Helinho News: Scores penalty against Bravos
Helinho scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus FC Juarez.
Helinho moved into the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 14 after a pair of substitute outings that followed his four-game injury absence. The winger got involved in the score sheet for the second consecutive time as he converted a spot kick in the 54th minute of the match. Additionally, he achieved a Clausura season-high mark of nine crosses. He'll be one of the team's most explosive attackers if he stays healthy for the remainder of the season.
