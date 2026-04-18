Helinho News: Sent off against America
Helinho received a red card as a substitute in Saturday's 2-1 loss to America.
Helinho was punished for a late foul following a quiet performance, forcing him to serve suspension in Wednesday's meeting with Mazatlan. The winger will then be available again for the regular-season finale versus Leon. His ban could allow both Jesus Ricardo Angulo and Santiago Simon to stay active on the right flank.
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