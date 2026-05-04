Helinho News: Suspension over

Helinho is back in contention for future fixtures after serving a three-game Liga MX ban.

Helinho will look to get minutes again in domestic action after playing only in the CONCACAF Champions Cup over the last couple of weeks. The winger's comeback is a massive attacking boost for Diablos, as he's the most explosive option they have in the absence of Alexis Vega (international duty). He previously recorded three goals and one assist over 10 league appearances (five starts) in 2026. All of Sebastian Cordova, Santiago Simon and Jesus Ricardo Angulo may see their playing time reduced with Helinho back.