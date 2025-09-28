Helinho made the match squad for the first time since Aug. 20 after dealing with a muscular problem, although the fact that he didn't play suggests he wasn't 100 percent fit yet. In any case, the Liga MX champions are dominating offensively, and his comeback will further strengthen that performance in the final stretch of the campaign. The winger was the team's top contributor with three goals and two assists in four games before suffering the injury, and should threaten all of Jesus Ricardo Angulo, Nicolas Castro and Juan Pablo Dominguez for playing time going forward.