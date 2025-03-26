Fantasy Soccer
Hennadii Synchuk

Hennadii Synchuk Injury: Back with group

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Synchuk (lower body) trained with the group Wednesday, according to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Synchuk is seeing improvements this week, as he is back in training with the rest of his team Wednesday. This leaves him in a decent spot for Saturday, likely still needing a bit more time to train. That said, he will likely need to pass a late fitness test ahead of the contest.

Hennadii Synchuk
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
