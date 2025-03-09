Hennadii Synchuk Injury: Dealing with lower body injury

Synchuk was not seen training with the group Wednesday as he was not an option during the 2-0 loss to Vancouver with a lower body injury, per Maxime Truman of Dans Les Coulisses

Synchuk is still not training with Montreal with a lower body injury. At first, the midfielder was waiting for his visa, however he had also picked up an injury in the process that remained him on the sidelines. He will look to make his MLS debut after moving from Ukraine during the winter break.