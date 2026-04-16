Hennadii Synchuk Injury: Misses training, unlikely to play

Synchuk could be absent in upcoming action after being sidelined for the second straight training session Thursday as he awaits results of his medical tests, Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses reports.

Synchuk is apparently dealing with a physical issue whose severity is not yet clear. The young forward came off the bench in each of the last two MLS matches and previously made four starts, though he failed to open his scoring count. Considering that Wikelman Carmona (ankle) is also expected to be sidelined, Dagur Dan Thorhallsson may be favored over Kwadwo Opoku on the right wing for now.