Hennadii Synchuk Injury: Trains with therapist
Synchuck (undisclosed) was training with the assistance with the team training on Wednesday, per Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.
Synchuk remains doubtful for Saturday as he required assistance during training. His injury has yet to be disclosed, missing the last two matches because of it. The midfielder will look to train fully this week as the team remains optimistic on his return in May.
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