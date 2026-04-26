Hennadii Synchuk headshot

Hennadii Synchuk Injury: Trains with therapist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Synchuck (undisclosed) was training with the assistance with the team training on Wednesday, per Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Synchuk remains doubtful for Saturday as he required assistance during training. His injury has yet to be disclosed, missing the last two matches because of it. The midfielder will look to train fully this week as the team remains optimistic on his return in May.

Hennadii Synchuk
CF Montreal
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