Hennadii Synchuk headshot

Hennadii Synchuk News: Assists opener Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 7:42am

Synchuk assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-1 victory versus Columbus Crew.

Synchuk helped open up the scoring Wednesday as his through ball found Prince-Osei Owusu open in the box and he slotted home the strike in the 5th minute. It marked Synchuk's first assist of the season to go along with his one goal. The assist came on his lone chance created and he also put one shot on target in the win. He was subbed off in the 56th minute for Victor Loturi.

Hennadii Synchuk
CF Montreal
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