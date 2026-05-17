Hennadii Synchuk News: Features off bench

Synchuk (undisclosed) came off the bench for five minutes in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Chicago, contributing one shot, four crosses and three corners in his return to competitive action, the club posted.

Synchuk had been sidelined for two consecutive matches with an undisclosed issue, making his return to the matchday squad a welcome development for CF Montreal. The attacking midfielder should push to regain his starting role on the right wing heading into the last week of MLS before the World Cup break.