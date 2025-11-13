Synchuk was limited to two appearances (one start) until the end of June, but he saw regular minutes in the second half of the campaign. From the beginning of July through the end of the campaign, Synchuk started in nine of his 12 appearances, missing only two games due to his participation in the U20 World Cup. Synchuk showed he's a young player with tons of potential when given the chance, and he should continue to see steady minutes for Montreal in 2026. Synchuk netted his lone goal of the campaign in a 3-2 win over Austin on Aug. 23.