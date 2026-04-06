Hennadii Synchuk headshot

Hennadii Synchuk News: Four shots in heavy loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Synchuk recorded four shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 loss to New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Synchuk came on as a substitute at halftime and took four shots, but was unable to turn them into a goal. The youngster is yet to score a goal this season, despite having four shots in each of the last two games. He also took two crosses in this game, but is yet to complete a cross in his 12 crosses this season.

Hennadii Synchuk
CF Montreal
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