Hennadii Synchuk News: Scores 96th minute equaliser in 4-4

Synchuk scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-4 draw against D.C. United.

Synchuk came on with 23 minutes to go in the game at 3-2 and scored the 86th-minute goal, which put the scoreline to 4-4. He was assisted by Prince-Osei Owusu, who scored the other three Montreal goals. This was the youngsters' first goal of the season, having taken part in eight games so far this season. He took five shots, his most of any game this season.