Hennes Behrens Injury: Forced off injured

Behrens was forced off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Monchengladbach due to an apparent thigh injury, according to Kicker.

Behrens was forced off in the 49th minute of Saturday's clash against Monchengladbach due to an apparent thigh injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The versatile defender has started the last eight matches, so his potential absence could be a significant blow for his side, with Leonidas Stergiou expected to start at left-back.