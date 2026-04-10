Hennes Behrens Injury: Late call for Saturday

Behrens (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's match against Union Berlin, according to manager Frank Schmidt. "In terms of personnel, it looks like we have a few battered players from the Gladbach game with Fohre."

Behrens is one of the numerous players that needs to be checked for Saturday, coming through from the last match with an injury. This is something to monitor for the club, as he is their starting left-back. With Jonas Fohrenbach (undisclosed) also questionable, the club would likely turn to Omar Traore if both miss out.