Hennes Behrens News: Assists in Saturday's loss

Behrens recorded his first two goal contributions of the season Saturday as he assisted a pair of Luca Kerber goals in the second half. It was his sixth consecutive match with at least one chance created, so he seemed due for an assist. He set season highs in chances created (two), crosses (seven) and corners (three) in the loss. He'll look to keep the momentum going Saturday at Frankfurt.