Hennes Behrens News: Cringeworthy own goal in loss

Behrens was under little pressure when he headed the ball directly into his own team's open net Saturday to put the fixture beyond reach in Heidenheim's 2-0 defeat to Werder Bremen. Despite the own goal, the fullback played a key defensive role across his 90 minute shift, making three tackles (one won), three interceptions and two blocks. Behrens has made five successive starting appearances in league play and created one chance in each appearance.