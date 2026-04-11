Hennes Behrens News: Finds starting role

Behrens (thigh) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin.

Behrens passed his fitness test after manager Frank Schmidt flagged his status following the 2-2 draw against Monchengladbach, earning a starting role at left-back despite the uncertainty surrounding his condition. The defender is one of several players who came through the Gladbach match carrying knocks, and his recovery in time spares Heidenheim from having to turn to Omar Traore in the back line. His inclusion alongside is a significant relief for the club heading into the final stretch of the season.