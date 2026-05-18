Hennes Behrens News: Notches seven crosses

Behrens registered seven crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Mainz.

Behrens was able to end his season fit after much of the first half of the campaign was ruined by injury, as the defender started in 5 straight games to end the season. He does see some decent production from the flanks and could be sold off following relegation, recording one goal, two assists and 57 crosses despite his normal defensive role.