Hennes Behrens News: Scores in 3-3 draw

Behrens scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

Behrens scored Heidenheim's first goal as they were 2-0 behind to spark the comeback that led to the game finishing 3-3. This was the defender's first goal of the season, having also provided two assists. Since joining Heidenheim in January, he has played in nine games, starting in the last eight. He has created at least one chance in every game he has started.