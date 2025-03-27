Henri Koudossou Injury: Back available Saturday

Koudossou (strain) will be available to face Hoffenheim on Saturday, coach Jess Thorup said in the press conference.

Koudossou missed the last four games due to a strain injury but has now fully recovered and is available for Saturday's game. However, he is unlikely to be rushed back into the starting lineup. Although he started the last two games before his absence, he will likely build his fitness off the bench for the upcoming games.