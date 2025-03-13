Henri Koudossou Injury: Possibility for Saturday

Koudossou (strain) is questionable for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg after training this sweet, according to manager Jess Thorup.

Koudossou looks to be on the brink of a return, which was already implied this week after he was involved in training again. He will likely still need to pass a fitness test before he is an option, but this is at least ouse good news. He has only started in four of his 15 appearances this season and will likely see a bench spot if fit.