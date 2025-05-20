Fantasy Soccer
Henri Koudossou News: Limited role on bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Koudossou made 21 appearances (four starts) in the Bundesliga.

Koudossou was brought in as an exciting wing-back option who would offer something going forward off the right flank. And while his season wasn't a total failure, he certainly wasn't what anyone would call exciting. He failed to earn a goal contribution and ended the season on the bench. It's unclear what his role will look like moving into the next season.

