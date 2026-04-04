Henrikh Mkhitaryan Injury: Should be fit for Roma game
Mkhitaryan (back) practiced regularly for two days and is trending toward being a bench option for Sunday's clash with Roma, Sky Italy reported.
Mkhitaryan missed the previous match because of a muscular injury, but has improved quickly afterward and will likely deputize the starters in the midfield. He has notched at least one tackle in 13 consecutive appearances, totaling 19 (14 won), scoring twice and adding one assist, 23 shots (seven on target) and 14 chances created during that stretch.
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