Henrikh Mkhitaryan headshot

Henrikh Mkhitaryan Injury: Suffers thigh problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 7:16am

Mkhitaryan sustained a biceps femoris strain in his left thigh against Atalanta, Inter announced.

Mkhitaryan managed to finish the game despite the injury and will be sidelined for the next tilt versus Fiorentina, barring a blazing-fast recovery, and will look to get healthy during the break. If Hakan Calhanoglu (thigh) doesn't return, Petar Sucic, Andy Diouf and Davide Frattesi will enjoy an uptick in playing time.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Inter Milan
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