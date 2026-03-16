Henrikh Mkhitaryan Injury: Suffers thigh problem
Mkhitaryan sustained a biceps femoris strain in his left thigh against Atalanta, Inter announced.
Mkhitaryan managed to finish the game despite the injury and will be sidelined for the next tilt versus Fiorentina, barring a blazing-fast recovery, and will look to get healthy during the break. If Hakan Calhanoglu (thigh) doesn't return, Petar Sucic, Andy Diouf and Davide Frattesi will enjoy an uptick in playing time.
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