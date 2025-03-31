Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Active in Udinese bout

Mkhitaryan won two of four tackles and recorded two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Udinese.

Mkhitaryan was pretty energetic and contributed on both ends in the narrow win. He has drawn the start in four straight matches, registering five shots (one on target), five key passes, two crosses (two accurate) and nine tackles (six won).