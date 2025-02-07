Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Creates two chances versus Fiorentina

Mkhitaryan generated two crosses (one accurate), two key passes, one interception and one corner in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Fiorentina.

Mkhitaryan didn't put up huge numbers but was still one of the most impactful men for his team in the romp. He has recorded five shots (one on target), eight chances created, five crosses (three accurate) and three tackles (two won) in the last five rounds.