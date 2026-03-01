Henrikh Mkhitaryan headshot

Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Logs assist versus Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Mkhitaryan assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two tackles (one won) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Genoa.

Mkhitaryan perfectly set up Federico Dimarco with a deep ball over the top, collecting his first assist of the season. His playing time might take a hit with Hakan Calhanoglu back to full health after a pair of injuries. Mkhitaryan has fired at least one shot in his last four appearances, totaling seven attempts (three on target) and notching one goal, three key passes and two crosses (zero accurate) over that span.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
