Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Makes bench
Mkhitaryan (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Roma.
Mkhitaryan is fit and on the team sheet Sunday as he recovers from a thigh injury, added to the bench as a substitute. He continues to earn time in and out of the starting XI, more of a rotational player this season, with three goal contributions in his 23 appearances (13 starts) this campaign.
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