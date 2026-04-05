Henrikh Mkhitaryan headshot

Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Makes bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Mkhitaryan (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Roma.

Mkhitaryan is fit and on the team sheet Sunday as he recovers from a thigh injury, added to the bench as a substitute. He continues to earn time in and out of the starting XI, more of a rotational player this season, with three goal contributions in his 23 appearances (13 starts) this campaign.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Inter Milan
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