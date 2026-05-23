Henrikh Mkhitaryan headshot

Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Picks up fifth yellow card against Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Mkhitaryan created two scoring chances and had one cross (one accurate) and one corner and was booked for the fifth time in 36 minutes in Saturday's 3-3 draw with Bologna.

Mkhitaryan provided a small punch off the bench and will be suspended for next year's opener if he keeps playing, which is up in the air at the moment. He had a less consistent role this season, but he was still effective, as he scored four times, provided an assist and notched 44 shots (14 on target), 23 chances created and 45 crosses (sis accurate) in 34 showings (20 starts).

Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Inter Milan
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