Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Provides assist against Parma

Mkhitaryan assisted once to go with four crosses (three accurate), four key passes and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Parma.

Mkhitaryan was the main creator for his side and dished out his fourth assist of the season, the first since mid-December, with a square ball for Marcus Thuram after sprinting down the right flank. He has tallied five shots (one on target), nine chances created, six crosses (five accurate) and nine tackles (five won) in the last five fixtures.