Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Scores off bench

Mkhitaryan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Parma.

Mkhitaryan came off the bench and converted his only shot on target during a 23 minute cameo to mark his third league goal of the season. The midfielder's role has been diminished this season with only 14 starts in 27 league appearances and just one across his last six games, despite being one of the most consistent figures in midfield in recent years. With the title already secured however, he could see increased playing time in the upcoming games.