Henrikh Mkhitaryan headshot

Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Scores one goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Mkhitaryan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Lazio. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Mkhitaryan capped Saturday's 3-0 win at Lazio with the third goal in the second half, arriving in the centre of the box to finish from close range from Ange-Yoan Bonny's assist and extend his side's lead against a ten-man Lazio following Alessio Romagnoli's red card. Mkhitaryan has scored four Serie A goals and one assist across 28 appearances this season, continuing to operate as one of the most consistent and technically refined midfielders in the division at 37 years old.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Inter Milan
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