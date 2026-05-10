Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Scores one goal

Mkhitaryan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Lazio. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Mkhitaryan capped Saturday's 3-0 win at Lazio with the third goal in the second half, arriving in the centre of the box to finish from close range from Ange-Yoan Bonny's assist and extend his side's lead against a ten-man Lazio following Alessio Romagnoli's red card. Mkhitaryan has scored four Serie A goals and one assist across 28 appearances this season, continuing to operate as one of the most consistent and technically refined midfielders in the division at 37 years old.