Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Scores one goal
Mkhitaryan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Lazio. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.
Mkhitaryan capped Saturday's 3-0 win at Lazio with the third goal in the second half, arriving in the centre of the box to finish from close range from Ange-Yoan Bonny's assist and extend his side's lead against a ten-man Lazio following Alessio Romagnoli's red card. Mkhitaryan has scored four Serie A goals and one assist across 28 appearances this season, continuing to operate as one of the most consistent and technically refined midfielders in the division at 37 years old.
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