Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Silent in cameo versus Roma

Mkhitaryan (thigh) had 16 passes and committed one foul in 14 minutes in Sunday's 5-2 victory over Roma.

Mkhitaryan quickly returned to action following a thigh injury, but didn't put up numbers after being deployed late while Inter were managing the game. He'll likely deputize Hakan Calhanoglu and Piotr Zielinski, who have had their fair share of injuries, in the final stretch of the season. He has scored and assisted once in his last five displays, posting four shots (two on target), six chances created and five crosses (one accurate).