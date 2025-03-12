Fantasy Soccer
Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Solid in Feyenoord tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Mkhitaryan won three of four tackles and had two shots (one on goal), one interception and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Feyenoord.

Mkhitaryan made his presence felt on both ends and came away with a well-rounded stat line. He'll likely log heavy minutes in the coming weeks since his top deputy Piotr Zielinski suffered a serious calf injury. He has totaled six shots (one on target), three key passes, eight tackles (seven won) and eight clearances in his last five outings.

