Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Solid in Feyenoord tilt

Mkhitaryan won three of four tackles and had two shots (one on goal), one interception and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Feyenoord.

Mkhitaryan made his presence felt on both ends and came away with a well-rounded stat line. He'll likely log heavy minutes in the coming weeks since his top deputy Piotr Zielinski suffered a serious calf injury. He has totaled six shots (one on target), three key passes, eight tackles (seven won) and eight clearances in his last five outings.