Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Solid in Feyenoord tilt
Mkhitaryan won three of four tackles and had two shots (one on goal), one interception and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Feyenoord.
Mkhitaryan made his presence felt on both ends and came away with a well-rounded stat line. He'll likely log heavy minutes in the coming weeks since his top deputy Piotr Zielinski suffered a serious calf injury. He has totaled six shots (one on target), three key passes, eight tackles (seven won) and eight clearances in his last five outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now