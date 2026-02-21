Henrikh Mkhitaryan headshot

Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Strikes in Lecce contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Mkhitaryan scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in 30 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Lecce.

Mkhitaryan broke the deadlock off the bench with a clever finish from the heart of the box following a corner kick. It's his second goal in the season. He has split time with Petar Sucic while Hakan Calhanoglu was unavailable. He has taken at least one shot in his last three appearances, racking up six attempts (three on target) and adding one key pass and two crosses (zero accurate) in that span. Additionally, he has posted one or more tackles in 10 straight displays, amassing 14 and winning 10 of them, although he didn't have a successful one in this case, ending a six-game streak.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henrikh Mkhitaryan See More
