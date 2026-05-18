Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Takes six shots versus Verona
Mkhitaryan generated six shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Verona.
Mkhitaryan was very active as his side dominated possession throughout the match, finding plenty of chances to push towards the opposing box, although he ultimately failed to extend his two-game Serie A scoring streak. The midfielder generated more than five shots in a single contest for the first time in his last 17 league games. He has scored four goals and two assists in 37 appearances (21 starts) this season across all competitions.
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