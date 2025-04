Mkhitaryan won one of three tackles, drew one foul, had one clearance and was booked for the fifth time in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Bologna.

Mkhitaryan only contributed defensively in this one and will be unavailable for the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. Davide Frattesi or Kristjan Asllani will replace him in the midfield Saturday against Roma at home.