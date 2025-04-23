Henrique Injury: Late call against Betis

Henrique (undisclosed) is a late call for Thursday's clash against Betis, coach Alvaro Rubio said in the press conference.

Henrique is dealing with some discomfort and will be a late call for Thursday's game. His absence would be a big blow since he has started the last two games at left-back for Valladolid and was growing his influence in the team. If he has to miss the call, Adam Aznou is expected to start on the left.