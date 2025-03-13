Henrique Injury: Not available for Saturday

Henrique (Not Injury Related) will not be available for Saturday's clash against Celta Vigo, coach Alvaro Rubio said in the press conference. "We have to be cautious with him. He won't be available this week."

Henrique signed for the club two days ago and will not be available for Saturday's game. The coach and staff want to be cautious with him and give him time to adapt before adding him to the squad. The winger can contribute on both sides of the ball but is expected to be a depth option for the Spanish side moving forward.