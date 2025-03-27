Henrique Injury: Should be available

Henrique (Not Injury Related) should be available after training with the team this week, coach Alvaro Rubio confirmed in the press conference. "Henrique has been training well in recent days and has gotten back into the swing of things positively, after so much inactivity."

