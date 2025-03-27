Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Henrique headshot

Henrique Injury: Should be available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Henrique (Not Injury Related) should be available after training with the team this week, coach Alvaro Rubio confirmed in the press conference. "Henrique has been training well in recent days and has gotten back into the swing of things positively, after so much inactivity."

Henrique is likely to make his first appearance of the season after joining Valladolid, as he has been training regularly in recent days and is feeling well. However, he is expected to start on the bench before competing for a more prominent role.

Henrique
Valladolid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now