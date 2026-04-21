Henry Kessler Injury: Could miss Orlando game
Kessler is listed as questionable for the midweek fixture versus Orlando City due to a lower body issue, the league announced Tuesday.
Kessler's status is uncertain, as he may have suffered a setback after failing to return from a hamstring issue he dealt with early in the year. Such injury has limited his involvement throughout the season, and his extended absence would not alter the expected center-back partnership of Andrew Privett and Morrison Agyemang.
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