Henry Kessler Injury: Could miss Orlando game

Kessler is listed as questionable for the midweek fixture versus Orlando City due to a lower body issue, the league announced Tuesday.

Kessler's status is uncertain, as he may have suffered a setback after failing to return from a hamstring issue he dealt with early in the year. Such injury has limited his involvement throughout the season, and his extended absence would not alter the expected center-back partnership of Andrew Privett and Morrison Agyemang.