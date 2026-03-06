Henry Kessler Injury: Could return after break

Kessler (hamstring) will miss a couple more games before being ready to play, according to manager Dean Smith. "He'll probably be fit for selection after the international break."

Kessler has yet to make his 2026 MLS season debut with Charlotte, and this latest update suggests the defender will also miss the upcoming games against Austin, Inter Miami and NY Red Bulls before being able to play. Kessler should challenge Tim Ream and Andrew Privett for minutes at center-back once he's healthy to play.