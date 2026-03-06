Henry Kessler headshot

Henry Kessler Injury: Could return after break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Kessler (hamstring) will miss a couple more games before being ready to play, according to manager Dean Smith. "He'll probably be fit for selection after the international break."

Kessler has yet to make his 2026 MLS season debut with Charlotte, and this latest update suggests the defender will also miss the upcoming games against Austin, Inter Miami and NY Red Bulls before being able to play. Kessler should challenge Tim Ream and Andrew Privett for minutes at center-back once he's healthy to play.

Henry Kessler
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Kessler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Kessler See More
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 3, 2020