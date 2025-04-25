Henry Kessler Injury: Doesn't train, out again

Kessler (undisclosed) did not train Friday and is out for Sunday's match against LAFC, according to Matt Baker of KTRS 550.

Kessler is set to miss a second match in a row Saturday, with the defender still not recovered from his injury after not training. This continues to be a tough blow, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, Joshua Yaro, Kyle Hiebert and Timo Baumgartl will likely continue as the defensive trio with Kessler out.