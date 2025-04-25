Fantasy Soccer
Henry Kessler headshot

Henry Kessler Injury: Doesn't train, out again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Kessler (undisclosed) did not train Friday and is out for Sunday's match against LAFC, according to Matt Baker of KTRS 550.

Kessler is set to miss a second match in a row Saturday, with the defender still not recovered from his injury after not training. This continues to be a tough blow, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, Joshua Yaro, Kyle Hiebert and Timo Baumgartl will likely continue as the defensive trio with Kessler out.

Henry Kessler
St. Louis City SC
