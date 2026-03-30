Henry Kessler Injury: Fully training
Kessler (hamstring) is back in full training Monday, according to TopBin90.
Kessler is starting the week with some great news as he begins working in full training for the first time since his injury. This continues the defender in the right direction, especially with his expected return following the break. He will now hope to be an option when facing Philadelphia on Saturday.
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