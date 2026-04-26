Henry Kessler Injury: Made bench Saturday
Kessler was an unused option off the bench during the 4-2 loss to Nashville on Saturday.
Kessler was an option for Charlotte for the first time this season, however was not used off the bench. He will aim to make his 2026 debut Saturday vs New England, as he also looks to make his Charlotte debut since signing from St Louis in the offseason.
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